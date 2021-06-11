The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Shares Down 4.1%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) shares dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 8,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for The De-SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The De-SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.