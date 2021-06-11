The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $298.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.53. The firm has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

