The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. The First of Long Island also posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of FLIC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,581. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

