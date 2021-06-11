The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. The First of Long Island also posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

The First of Long Island stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

