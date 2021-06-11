The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 5,623.5% from the May 13th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NYSE:GAB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,304. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

