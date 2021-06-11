The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.50” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.31 ($13.31).

Shares of ENI opened at €10.52 ($12.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.74. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €10.62 ($12.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

