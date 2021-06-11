The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $375.20 on Friday. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $388.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.35.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

