The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Jun 11th, 2021

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $375.20 on Friday. Roche has a 12-month low of $308.57 and a 12-month high of $388.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.35.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.



