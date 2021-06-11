The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the May 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of GYYMF remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Gym Group has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

