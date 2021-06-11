The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 140,986 shares.The stock last traded at $17.86 and had previously closed at $17.67.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $540.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

