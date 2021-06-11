The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after buying an additional 595,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after buying an additional 518,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

