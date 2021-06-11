The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Increased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.