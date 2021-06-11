The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1553 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of CUBA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,117. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

