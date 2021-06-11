The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1553 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of CUBA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,117. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
