The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Heritage Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.97. 104,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $328.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.26.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.