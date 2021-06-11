The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) PT Raised to $20.00

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on The Honest in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Get The Honest alerts:

Shares of HNST stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. 8,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,472. The Honest has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.