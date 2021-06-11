The India Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of IFN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.48. 89,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,583. The India Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14.
The India Fund Company Profile
