The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella Sells 2,647 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JYNT traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter worth $11,512,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Joint by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

