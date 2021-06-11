The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.74% of The Joint worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JYNT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. Analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,255 shares of company stock worth $35,138,909. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

