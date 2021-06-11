The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Trading 0% Higher

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.30. 2,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 831,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Korea Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

