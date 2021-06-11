The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.03% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

MAC stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 148,320 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 231,168 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

