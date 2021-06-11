The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 495.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 546,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.89% of The Manitowoc worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 3.9% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $860.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

