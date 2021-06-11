The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 47,479 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,318,620.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $223,401.24.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. 3,428,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,392. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after buying an additional 2,382,358 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,011,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.