The Sandbox Market Cap Reaches $232.25 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $232.25 million and $68.95 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $818.00 or 0.02199446 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016455 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

