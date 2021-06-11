The Sandbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $188.60 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $188.60 million and approximately $81.05 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $764.51 or 0.02145794 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

