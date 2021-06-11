The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW opened at $277.86 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

