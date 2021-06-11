The Sherwin-Williams Company to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.42 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $10.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.37.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

