The Sherwin-Williams Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

NYSE SHW opened at $277.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,881,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

