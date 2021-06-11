The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $$2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Star Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.