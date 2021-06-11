The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.27. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.