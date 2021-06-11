The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1376 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.31. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $135,486. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

