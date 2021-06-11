The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 28,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

