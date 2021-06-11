The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115,600 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 3.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $148,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

DIS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $321.54 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

