The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 3.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $33,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.97. The stock had a trading volume of 96,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $321.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

