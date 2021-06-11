THEKEY (TKY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $61,826.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $61,826.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000076 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002076 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

