Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $202.27 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $202.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00035604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00216249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00036032 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

