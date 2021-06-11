Thisoption Price Hits $1.09 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $3.58 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00055885 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00149971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00186790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.01112232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,761.74 or 1.00069099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

