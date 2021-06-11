THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Update

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the May 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of THKLY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.56. 9,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,075. THK has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.00 and a beta of 1.37.

THKLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

