Thomas Jr. Jones Sells 8,000 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. 41,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,717. The company has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.