Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.74 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thor Industries in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $10.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

Thor Industries stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.