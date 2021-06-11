Thor Industries, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.75 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.01. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

