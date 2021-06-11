THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $108.95 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $6.78 or 0.00019108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

