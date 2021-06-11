Thore Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $104,959.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $35,494.14 and approximately $104,959.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.46 or 0.00456905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

