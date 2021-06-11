Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Trading Down 3.2%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 11,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 19,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

