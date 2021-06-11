Tidal Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,021.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $118,021.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.00773994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00085537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.