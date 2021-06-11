Tierion (TNT) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.49 or 0.00751750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00083813 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.