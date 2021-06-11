TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0155

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $870,252.03 and approximately $7.22 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.62 or 0.00920421 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 109% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

