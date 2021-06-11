Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Bernard Zeichner Sells 5,000 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bernard Zeichner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00.

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $15.86. 646,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,527. The stock has a market cap of $477.07 million, a P/E ratio of -317.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $16.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

