Time New Bank Hits Market Cap of $11.36 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $354,044.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00754624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00084551 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

