Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNHDF remained flat at $$0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50. Times Neighborhood has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.62.

Times Neighborhood Company Profile

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

