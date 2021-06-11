Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNHDF remained flat at $$0.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50. Times Neighborhood has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.62.
Times Neighborhood Company Profile
