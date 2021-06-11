TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 95,300 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $119,201,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 815.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,999,000 after acquiring an additional 459,831 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $87,044,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after buying an additional 259,466 shares during the last quarter.

WEX opened at $201.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 20,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total transaction of $4,455,847.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,355.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock valued at $31,193,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

