TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,413,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,628,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Patria Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth about $3,734,000.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $17.55 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

PAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patria Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

